"Let's go and win the league" - Hartlepool United youngster Peter Kioso aiming high this season
Peter Kioso has set himself and Hartlepool United some positive targets ahead of the new season.
Pools returned for pre-season this week as they aim to progress from an underwhelming 16th place finish last time out.
The signs of encouragement are certainly there with Kioso’s impact on his debut professional season being just one.
“It was a good season for me last year but I have set myself higher goals now,” said the 19-year-old.
“I want to achieve a lot more personally but, more importantly for the team because we want to do as well as possible – if that’s winning the league then let’s go and win the league.
“I am just going to make sure that I put my shift in for the team and that means that every week I give 100% and I am playing to the best of my ability,” he told the club website.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Craig Hignett feels Kioso is a big player in a Hartlepool side brimming with potential.
“Our potential is frightening,” said the Pools manager.
“Luke Molyneux is a player that will be better again this season, he’ll get stronger and we’ve got a few like that. Josh Hawkes is the same, Peter Kioso, Kenton Richardson, Adam Bale who we’ve signed from Sunderland has been unbelievable.
“We’ve got a lot of talented, exciting young lads in the squad who will add massively to the football club and will go on to play in the league, I’ve got no doubt about that.”