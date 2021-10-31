An Aaron Drinan hat-trick along with goals from Harry Smith and Tom James saw Orient secure a 5-0 victory at Brisbane Road as Pools’ recent turn in form came crashing back down to earth in brutal fashion.
673 Poolies made the journey to East London but went home disappointed as the side dropped to 10th in the League Two table, still level on points with the play-offs.
1. Jonathan Mitchell - 3
Couldn't have done much about the opening three goals but made a real hash of his clearance for the fourth as he was caught off his line. Not helped by those in front of him.
2. David Ferguson - 3
Curled an early free-kick effort over the crossbar. Made things too easy for the attacking Orient players but had Pools' only shot on target in the game.
3. Zaine Francis-Angol - 4
Returned to the side for the first time since the defeat at Salford. Was in for another tough afternoon before being taken off early in the second half.
4. Gary Liddle - 4
Caught out for the second goal but made a couple of blocks and tackles to stop the scoreline getting even more embarrassing.
