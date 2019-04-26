Leyton Orient’s promotion warning, Wrexham eye surprise boost as Hartlepool target Salford shock: National League weekend preview
As the National League enters its final weekend, we take a look at what looks set to be a fascinating weekend in non-league.
There is plenty still to be decided at the top of the National League, with Hartlepool United set to play a key role in what could be a dramatic final day. Scroll down and click through the pages to preview another enthralling weekend in the National League:
1. Game of the weekend: Leyton Orient v Braintree
With the National League title race going down to the wire - and three teams still in contention - all eyes will be on Brisbane Road to see if Orient can seal the crown. They only need a point to do so.
While Braintree may have nothing to play for, with their relegation already confirmed, they will be keen to spoil the party in East London. And theyve been in some fine form, winning four of their last five league outings.
If Orient do slip-up, then Salford will be plotting a shock move into top spot. They, of course, travel to Hartlepool United this weekend looking to keep the pressure on Orient and seal a dream rise to the EFL.