A look ahead to the action in the National League

Leyton Orient’s promotion warning, Wrexham eye surprise boost as Hartlepool target Salford shock: National League weekend preview

As the National League enters its final weekend, we take a look at what looks set to be a fascinating weekend in non-league.

There is plenty still to be decided at the top of the National League, with Hartlepool United set to play a key role in what could be a dramatic final day. Scroll down and click through the pages to preview another enthralling weekend in the National League:

With the National League title race going down to the wire - and three teams still in contention - all eyes will be on Brisbane Road to see if Orient can seal the crown. They only need a point to do so.

1. Game of the weekend: Leyton Orient v Braintree

With the National League title race going down to the wire - and three teams still in contention - all eyes will be on Brisbane Road to see if Orient can seal the crown. They only need a point to do so.
Getty
Buy a Photo
While it is very much Orients to lose, experienced winger Jobi McAnuff has warned his side that the job is far from done - and that they will have to be wary of Braintree.

2. A warning from an experienced head

While it is very much Orients to lose, experienced winger Jobi McAnuff has warned his side that the job is far from done - and that they will have to be wary of Braintree.
Getty
Buy a Photo
While Braintree may have nothing to play for, with their relegation already confirmed, they will be keen to spoil the party in East London. And theyve been in some fine form, winning four of their last five league outings.

3. Why their visitors must be watched carefully

While Braintree may have nothing to play for, with their relegation already confirmed, they will be keen to spoil the party in East London. And theyve been in some fine form, winning four of their last five league outings.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
If Orient do slip-up, then Salford will be plotting a shock move into top spot. They, of course, travel to Hartlepool United this weekend looking to keep the pressure on Orient and seal a dream rise to the EFL.

4. Salford could take advantage

If Orient do slip-up, then Salford will be plotting a shock move into top spot. They, of course, travel to Hartlepool United this weekend looking to keep the pressure on Orient and seal a dream rise to the EFL.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4