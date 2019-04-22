How Hartlepool United's players performed in a their dire Barrow display

Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United player ratings: 'Poor' and 'shaky' defenders earn 3s in dire Barrow display

Hartlepool United endured a difficult afternoon at Barrow - but how did their players perform?

The North West side ran out 1-0 winners in Pools' final away trip of the 2018/19 campaign, but it could have been more in a clash mostly dominated by the hosts. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the trip, and it's perhaps no surprise to see Hartlepool's defenders handed some low marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Hartlepool at Barrow:

A mixed bag from the keeper on a very busy day. Some outstanding stops but spilled a few more than he'd like... 6

1. Scott Loach - 6

A very poor opening 45 on the right, didn't get much better on the left either... 3

2. Peter Kioso - 3

Has set the bar high at the back but this was probably his worst show since signing... 4

3. Fraser Kerr - 4

Another who had a forgettable first 45. Very shaky. Only a marginal improvement in second half... 3

4. David Edgar - 3

