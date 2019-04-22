Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United player ratings: 'Poor' and 'shaky' defenders earn 3s in dire Barrow display
Hartlepool United endured a difficult afternoon at Barrow - but how did their players perform?
The North West side ran out 1-0 winners in Pools' final away trip of the 2018/19 campaign, but it could have been more in a clash mostly dominated by the hosts. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the trip, and it's perhaps no surprise to see Hartlepool's defenders handed some low marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Hartlepool at Barrow:
1. Scott Loach - 6
A mixed bag from the keeper on a very busy day. Some outstanding stops but spilled a few more than he'd like... 6