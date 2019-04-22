Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United player ratings: 'Poor' and 'shaky' defenders earn 3s in dire Barrow display

The North West side ran out 1-0 winners in Pools' final away trip of the 2018/19 campaign, but it could have been more in a clash mostly dominated by the hosts. Our man Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the trip, and it's perhaps no surprise to see Hartlepool's defenders handed some low marks. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Hartlepool at Barrow:

1. Scott Loach - 6 A mixed bag from the keeper on a very busy day. Some outstanding stops but spilled a few more than he'd like... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Peter Kioso - 3 A very poor opening 45 on the right, didn't get much better on the left either... 3 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Fraser Kerr - 4 Has set the bar high at the back but this was probably his worst show since signing... 4 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. David Edgar - 3 Another who had a forgettable first 45. Very shaky. Only a marginal improvement in second half... 3 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more