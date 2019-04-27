Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United player ratings: SIX players earn 8s as attackers shine in stunning Salford win

Goals from Nicke Kabamba, Luke James and Nicky Featherstone saw Pools come back from behind to beat the promotion chasers, and our man Liam Kennedy has dished out some high marks to Hartlepool's dazzling attackers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools against Salford City:

1. Scott Loach - 8 Top class, as ever. Another fantastic contribution from the keeper... 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Peter Kioso - 7 Athletic, quick and suited the central role in the second period as much as he does the right... 7 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. David Edgar - 6 Likely to be his farewell performance. Ended prematurely through injury... 6 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Myles Anderson - 8 Brilliant back in the centre of the four. One of the signings of the season... 8 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more