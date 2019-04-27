How Hartlepool United's players rated against Salford

Liam Kennedy's Hartlepool United player ratings: SIX players earn 8s as attackers shine in stunning Salford win

Hartlepool United signed-off their 2018/19 campaign with a win over Salford City - but how did their players perform?

Goals from Nicke Kabamba, Luke James and Nicky Featherstone saw Pools come back from behind to beat the promotion chasers, and our man Liam Kennedy has dished out some high marks to Hartlepool's dazzling attackers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone - and struggled - for Pools against Salford City:

Top class, as ever. Another fantastic contribution from the keeper... 8

1. Scott Loach - 8

Athletic, quick and suited the central role in the second period as much as he does the right... 7

2. Peter Kioso - 7

Likely to be his farewell performance. Ended prematurely through injury... 6

3. David Edgar - 6

Brilliant back in the centre of the four. One of the signings of the season... 8

4. Myles Anderson - 8

