Hartlepool United face Sunderland in their final pre-season friendly. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools welcome the Black Cats to the Suit Direct Stadium as they round off their preparations ahead of Saturday’s trip to Walsall.

And new signing Hamilton will start for Hartley’s side after joining on loan from Livingston recently.

Hamilton came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers but takes the place of Josh Umerah against Alex Neil’s side.

Fellow new recruit Mikael Ndjoli is included on the bench for Pools after agreeing a two-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium last week.

Defender Euan Murray makes his first start for Pools since the defeat to Hibernian last month as full-back Jamie Sterry misses out again.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Starting XI: Killip, Tumilty, Lacey, Murray, Ferguson, Featherstone, Cooke, Crawford, Hastie, Grey, Hamilton