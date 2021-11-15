The Quakers squandered a two goal lead to draw 2-2 at Chester on Saturday afternoon, a result that left them sitting 12th in the table.

Lawlor started the game and played for the first time in a competitive game since Pools’ 3-3 draw at Carlisle United in the Papa John’s Trophy back in August.

Two familiar faces were on the scoresheet for Darlington with former Pools loan defender Jake Cooper and ex-United striker Jake Cassidy finding the net.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Lawlor (photo: Hartlepool United/Alex Chandy

Following the match, Lawlor told the Darlo club website: “It’s been a while since I played 90-minutes, I felt all right, a little bit tired towards the end but that’s going to happen.

"Hopefully I can get a little bit sharper and start playing a few more games and get feeling fitter.”

On the goals, he added: “Yeah, I only trained with [Cooper] for the first time on Thursday. I thought we did well together so hopefully we can build on that and start keeping some clean sheets.

“Jake took his goal really well and snuck in around the back post and it was a great finish.

"Cass did really well all day and was a real handful and brought us into play and took his goal well being in the right place at the right time.

“We had chances to make it three and four and on another day we take those and win 3-0, 4-0 but we let them back into the game which was slightly disappointing in the end.”

Meanwhile, Josh MacDonald featured in Whitby Town’s 5-0 win over Mossley in the FA Trophy first round. The winger has scored twice in 19 appearances for The Seasiders while on a season long loan from Hartlepool.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool United Women were knocked out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup by Leeds United.

Leeds claimed a 4-0 win at Grayfields to progress but Pools Women equalled their best ever run in the competition by reaching the first round proper for only the second time.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.