Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate wasn't at all happy with his side's performance against Crewe.

The Teessiders crashed out of the Carabao Cup last night after they were held to a 2-2 draw with League Two side Crewe, before losing on penalties.

Here’s what some of the Boro fans made of the match.

@adam_jacques: Don't get me wrong, Crewe played well but BOY that was bad until we made the changes. Paddy and Fletch made the difference. So many players did not take their chance (Tav/Sav) and the less said about Britt's penalty taking the better.

@scoopermike: Tonight we looked like a team of individuals, no-one sure of where support was coming from or defensive cover was, whilst Crewe played like a team who knew each other. That said we are 2 games into new season with new faces/manager/style, this is a project & we will improve

@reecehoward10: Far from Woodgate out but he has to take responsiblity for those tactical choices. Mcnair the only positive and where was Johnson to bring speed, width and attack?!

@VinnyRay2: It’s only the cup. Come back brings confidence. Great to see Bola score. Fletch class as always. McNair best player on the pitch. Wood and Friend played well at the back for 85 minutes. Just don’t let Britt take penalties please Woody some lads just can’t.

@Smithy_MFC84: No excuses for losing a game such as that. A good opportunity to boost morale ahead of Saturday’s game wasted, but this weekend coming will see a much changed side, and hopefully a much changed performance.

@RossYoung2: 2nd half on Saturday and 75 minutes of tonight we were shocking, but i think Boro fans need to lower expectations of this team. It's going to be a long season so get behind the lads instead of slagging them all off. This is what we have, so deal with it

@SharonA73489522: Crewe deserved that @Boro lots of work still to do but be go again Saturday

@MichaelTG91: Haven’t seen a performance this bad in years. Very worrying, Bola and Dijksteel looked very poor.