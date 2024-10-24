Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United interim manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that teenage defender Louis Stephenson is back in contention after returning from his loan spell at Blyth Spartans.

The 19-year-old spent the last month at the Northern Premier League strugglers, who are having to contend with some serious off-field issues and have been forced to postpone their last two home games after failing to meet the legal requirements to stage them.

Stephenson is a popular figure at Pools and started the season in the side, featuring in all of the first six games of the new campaign.

However, he fell out of favour following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone and was omitted from the matchday squad ahead of September's stalemate with Halifax.

The popular defender has not played for Pools since the end of August but could come back into the fold after returning from his loan spell.

Manager Darren Sarll allowed Stephenson to leave on loan but there has been a sense that Pools could have used his drive and determination in recent weeks.

The energetic defender's spell at Croft Park came to an end earlier this week but he did not feature in the squad for Wednesday's trip to Altrincham.

Even so, Lawrence professes to be a big admirer of Stephenson's but has hinted that he might have to be patient before breaking back into the Pools side

"He's back from Blyth," he said.

"That's done, he's back and he's fit.

"He's been training and he looks fine and he'll be back in the mix as time goes on.

"We had seven on the bench tonight (at Altrincham) so I can't do anything at the moment.

"Louis is part of it, I like him.

"He's a good lad and he'll be here long after we've all gone."