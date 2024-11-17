Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence admits it's unlikely he'll call on teenage defender Louis Stephenson to replace the suspended Dan Dodds.

Dodds was sent off just 15 minutes into Saturday's goalless draw with Eastleigh following a reckless challenge on former Southampton full-back Jake Vokins and is set to miss the next three games.

Teenager Louis Stephenson is the club's only other recognised right-back, although it looks as though Lawrence is more likely to move the versatile Nathan Sheron into defence.

The midfielder impressed when filling in for Dodds at the weekend and has slotted into right-back seamlessly on a handful of occasions already this term.

The teenager has not played a first team game for Pools since August.

With Jack Hunter returning to action after missing more than two months with a knee injury, Pools can also feel confident that Sheron's absence from the engine room will not be too keenly felt.

Stephenson has made 22 league appearances for Pools and had a run in the side at the start of the campaign but lost his place following a difficult afternoon against Wealdstone in August.

The 19-year-old made two more substitute appearances but seasoned campaigner Kieron Freeman was drafted in to replace him while Dodds recovered from injury.

Stephenson spent time out on loan at Northern Premier League strugglers Blyth Spartans but has been back in and around the Pools squad in recent weeks.

And while Lawrence remains a big fan of the energetic and determined defender, he suggested he might favour a more experienced option as Pools look to cope without Dan Dodds.

"I think it's a bit too early for him," he said.

"Louis has had some games for us but it's no good if he's making the occasional appearance on the bench, he's got to go out and play.

"I explained to him that what we want to do is to get him to a club at a decent level and give him the chance to play more games.

"He can still play in the youth team, but he needs to play men's football on a regular basis and we're looking to try and achieve that."