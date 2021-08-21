'Love it, love it, love it!' - Delighted Hartlepool United fans react as Pools beat Walsall 2-0

Boss Dave Challinor made one change from last weekend’s defeat to Barrow with Timi Odusina being replaced by Zaine Francis-Angol.

Will Goodwin, who impressed on debut, kept his place in the starting team with Mark Cullen fit enough to start on the bench at Victoria Park.

Goals from Tyler Burey and Nicky Featherstone secured Hartlepool a deserved 2-0 win over Walsall.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor makes one change ahead of today's game against Walsall (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A wonderful solo-goal by Burey and a penalty from Featherstone was enough to secure Challinor’s side three-points against Walsall at Victoria Park.

Burey notched his second-goal of the campaign – and what a goal it was.

The striker picked up the ball just inside the Walsall half and drove towards goal, shrugging off the challenge of Ash Taylor before curling a beautiful effort into the top-corner, capping off a superb solo-goal.

Featherstone added a second-half penalty in what turned out to be a comfortable home win.

Here’s the best of the fan reaction from Twitter:

wmorrell @wiktormorrell tweeted: “Love it, love it, love it!”

Anthony Steven Harrison added: “Well done lads solid performance get in!”

David Fleming tweeted: “Teams might as well not bother coming.”

Anthony Wheldon added: “Good start to the season keep it up"

Walsall fan @JordHunt98 tweeted: “Completely outplayed us and wanted it more respect”

Jack Ashman added: “Tactically spot on from Challinor yet again!”

Pools now have another free midweek and return to action when Carlisle United head to Victoria Park next Saturday afternoon.

