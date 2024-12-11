"Luke Charman would have been in the team on Saturday at Southend, now he may not be.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that influential attacker Luke Charman is a doubt for this weekend's long trip to Southend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old came on with 20 minutes remaining as Pools were dumped out of the FA Trophy in midweek but was forced off with a neck injury in added time.

The versatile forward has struggled with injuries of late and missed the final three months of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing for Pools this summer, Charman endured a stop-start pre-season and was sidelined for three weeks at the beginning of the campaign after limping off in the reverse fixture against Southend.

The influential attacker was forced off in added time of the FA Trophy defeat to Tamworth and Lawrence confirmed he could now miss this weekend's trip to Southend.

Since returning to full fitness, the former Newcastle, Darlington and Fylde frontman has become one of his new side's most important players.

Charman has impressed with his tireless work out of possession and his driving runs with the ball at his feet, scoring against Sutton and York and registering a hat-trick of assists in the remarkable win over Solihull Moors.

Pools struggled to cope without him the last time he was ruled out through injury and while Lennie Lawrence does now have more options in wide areas, the veteran boss will be keen not to lose one of his star performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charman's form has helped Pools close the gap to the National League play-offs to just two points and they'll be eager to maintain their momentum when they travel to Southend this weekend.

Lawrence suggested the Shrimpers were the biggest club in the National League but Kevin Maher's side have endured a difficult campaign so far as they continue to deal with the fallout from the disastrous stewardship of former owner Ron Martin.

Southend survived multiple winding up petitions and various transfer embargos, overcoming a 10 point deduction to finish in the top half last season.

After the club changed hands in the summer, the Essex outfit were well-fancied to challenge for promotion this season but are currently stranded in 14th having won just one of their last five league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That said, a win at the weekend would see them leapfrog Pools and so Lennie Lawrence and his players will be going all out to try and pick up a positive result.

Lawrence, who turns 77 later this week, will be keenly hoping he can call on Charman but admits the attacker is sore following his ill-fated cameo on Tuesday night.

"Charman got a whack and he had to come off," he said.

"Luke Charman would have been in the team on Saturday at Southend, now he may not be.

"His neck's sore but we don't know yet, we'll have to wait and see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was really groggy when he came off, so I'll have to speak to the physio.

"I hope he'll be fit, but I don't know.

"He's in a good run of form, I like him.

"He's a good, genuine lad and let's hope he's available but we're not going to know until Thursday at the earliest."