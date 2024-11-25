"I don't mind where I play, I really don't mind - I'll play centre-half if it helps the team."

Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman admits he doesn't mind where he plays after he provided three assists in Saturday's remarkable win over Solihull Moors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The versatile forward has played on the left, through the middle and on the right for Pools this season, impressing with his determination and powerful running.

His detractors might suggest that the 26-year-old can lack a bit of end product but his performance at Damson Park proved he's more than capable in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charman became his side's first summer signing after catching the eye against Pools for AFC Fylde last season.

Charman has been in fine form of late and produced three assists from the right flank as Pools beat Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Injuries in pre-season and at the beginning of the campaign hampered his initial progress in the North East but he's starting to thrive under Lennie Lawrence.

The veteran manager has moved the former Newcastle, Darlington and Rochdale attacker to the right of the front three and it seems to have brought the best out of Charman, who has produced four assists and a goal in his last three matches.

Charman, who has started the last three games under Lawrence, will be eager to impress in midweek when his old club Fylde visit the Prestige Group Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite struggling with an injury in the second half of the campaign, Charman was offered terms to remain at Mill Farm but opted to return to the North East having been born in Durham.

Of course, new Coasters manager Kevin Phillips will be desperate to get one over Pools on his first visit to the club since his controversial departure in April.

He'll have to find a way of keeping the in-form Charman quiet if he's to return to the North West with a positive result.

The attacker looks set to line up on the right again on Tuesday but Charman insists he doesn't mind where he plays.

"I don't really care just as long as I'm playing," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've played most of my career as a striker but I feel like moving out wide has been a calculated move to get the best out of me.

"I feel like I'm most dangerous when I'm running at people and can just cause a bit of chaos.

"Dicko (Carl Dickinson) was saying to me that if I keep running at defenders, eventually they're going to break down.

"I like those challenges, I like putting myself up against somebody and saying 'I'm going to be better than you today'.

"I don't mind where I play, I really don't mind - I'll play centre-half if it helps the team."