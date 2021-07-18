Several Pools players, including Gary Liddle, Nicky Featherstone, Jamie Sterry, Ben Killip, Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton, have signed new deals with the club in recent weeks.

The aforementioned players all featured as Challinor’s side thrashed non-league outfit Runcorn Linnets 9-1, yet Francis-Angol, 28, and Molyneux, 23, weren’t in the squad.

Pools will now prepare for another friendly match against Spennymoor on Tuesday, and Challinor is hopeful for some positive news on the contracts front.

Luke Molyneux playing for Hartlepool United.

“Zaine is more or less done, it just hasn’t been released in terms of the story,” Challinor told the Mail when asked about the defender.

“Things are pretty much in place there so hopefully that will be one that we can put forward.”

Molyneux’s situation is slightly different, yet Challinor is still expecting a positive outcome.

“Mols is different scenario with him,” Challinor added. “He’s under 24 so there’s a compensation thing and things like that.

“Hopefully by the start of the week we’ll have some more news. The deadline for his offer is in the middle of next week.

“He’s been in training with us but hasn’t signed so I think from everyone’s perspective, what we don’t want to do is bring him into a game when he’s not signed, him get injured and that’s what’s caused him a problem and us problems.

“I suppose the safe part of it is that he doesn’t play but hopefully by Tuesday we can get him signed, get an agreement in place and hopefully he can be back involved.“

Pools named two teams in each half against Runcorn, which included nine trialists in total.

When asked how many of the trialists could play against Spennymoor, Challinor replied: “It’s difficult because as with everything people want decisions which I completely understand.”

"Some will not be involved but it may be an opportunity to look at them against stronger opposition.

"It may be a case of us speaking to players’ agents and being able to do a deal to get something agreed before Tuesday. We’ll see where we’re at.”

