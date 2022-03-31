In a week where it’s been all about a hand to the face over in Hollywood, it was studs to the shin on Tuesday as Pools’ talisman Luke Molyneux was carried off on a stretcher in the draw with Mansfield thanks to a robust challenge from James Perch.

Pools supporters did not necessarily keep Perch’s name from their mouths thereafter as the former Newcastle United man was given a hostile end to the game at the Suit Direct Stadium for his starring role in Molyneux’s anguish.

But while Graeme Lee confirmed the injury to Molyneux could be better than originally feared, with just five weeks of the season remaining, the 24-year-old’s participation in the rest of the campaign is potentially up for debate.

Luke Molyneux continued to demonstrate his credentials for Hartlepool United during the draw with Mansfield Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And while that could be considered a slap in the face for Pools what’s more is, worryingly, should Molyneux not feature again this season due to that injury then was it the last time we will see him in a Hartlepool shirt?

As revealed by The Mail, there is significant interest in Molyneux looking ahead to next season. And why wouldn’t there be?

Molyneux again displayed his credentials on Tuesday with another brilliant goal, his 12th of the season, to help earn Pools a creditable draw against a strong Mansfield outfit.

Molyneux has enjoyed his best season to date since making his full league debut for Sunderland just under four years ago and has, rightly, become something of a hot commodity.

Luke Molyneux is yet to agree a new deal with Hartlepool United with his contract set to expire in the summer. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Unfortunately for Pools however, and this is where another slap to the face comes in, Molyneux only has three months remaining on his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The forward’s future looked uncertain 12 months ago having struggled to cement a regular starting berth in Dave Challinor’s side, despite a number of appearances.

But Molyneux returned for another sequel with Pools, signing a one-year deal, and has soared to a number of eye-catching performances with a number of highlight-reel goals.

At 24-years-old, Molyneux undoubtedly has ambitions within the game and it is now up to Pools to match those ambitions in order to retain their star man.

Lee revealed negotiations have dragged on for longer than he would have liked and concerns will only grow the longer talks go on without reaching a conclusion.

Three years ago, after Manchester United stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Rio Ferdinand famously suggested the Red Devils should ‘get the contract out, put it on the table, let him write whatever numbers he wants to put on there, given what he’s done, and let him sign the contract’ when referencing the job done by then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And while Pools are not quite at that stage, the feelings are similar with regards Molyneux owing to his importance this season.

Lee has stressed he is keen to get deals done with his players before the end of the season and with Molyneux likely out injured, at least in the short-term, now could be an ideal moment to push these negotiations over the line and prevent another slap in the face during the summer.

