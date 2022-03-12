Luke Molyneux starts on the bench for Hartlepool United. 09-03-2022. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools host Richie Wellens’ O’s at the Suit Direct Stadium looking to bounce back from their EFL Trophy heartache against Rotherham United in midweek.

And the big news from Graeme Lee’s team selection is that Molyneux drops to the bench with Newcastle United loanee Joe White preferred.

Molyneux has been in fine form for Pools of late and recently celebrated his 100th appearance for the club in the win over Harrogate Town.

The former Sunderland striker is Pools’ leading scorer this season and added to his tally in the midweek semi-final with Rotherham before he would miss his spot kick in the penalty shootout.

Molyneux is out of contract with Pools in the summer as Lee looks to tie down the 23-year-old ahead of next season.

Molyneux’s appearance on the bench suggests the decision is tactical from Lee with Pools facing three League Two games over the next six days.

