Luke Molynuex has been named the ‘player of the round’ for his quarter-final performance in the Papa John’s Trophy.

By Joe Ramage
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th February 2022, 3:12 pm

Molyneux came off the bench against Charlton Athletic and grabbed a stunning equaliser for Graeme Lee’s side to force a penalty shootout where Pools would ultimately prevail.

That victory over Charlton has set up a tantalising semi-final tie with League One leaders Rotherham United at the Suit Direct Stadium next month.

Molyneux has been in excellent form for Pools in recent weeks with his textbook quarter-final strike against the Addicks one of three goals in his last four games following a man of the match display against Barrow in League Two in midweek.

Luke Molyneux has been named the player of the round in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Speaking on the award Molyneux said: “I am delighted to win the award. I always want to help the team as best I can whether that’s starting or coming off the bench.

“We will do everything we can in the semi-final to get past Rotherham and get us to Wembley.”

