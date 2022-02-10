Luke Molyneux has been named player of the round in the Papa John's Trophy following his goal scoring cameo in Hartlepool United's quarter-final success over Charlton Athletic
Molyneux came off the bench against Charlton Athletic and grabbed a stunning equaliser for Graeme Lee’s side to force a penalty shootout where Pools would ultimately prevail.
That victory over Charlton has set up a tantalising semi-final tie with League One leaders Rotherham United at the Suit Direct Stadium next month.
Molyneux has been in excellent form for Pools in recent weeks with his textbook quarter-final strike against the Addicks one of three goals in his last four games following a man of the match display against Barrow in League Two in midweek.
Speaking on the award Molyneux said: “I am delighted to win the award. I always want to help the team as best I can whether that’s starting or coming off the bench.
“We will do everything we can in the semi-final to get past Rotherham and get us to Wembley.”