Luke Waterfall: Hartlepool United captain hails "brilliant" Nathan Sheron
The versatile midfielder is the only player to have started all 25 games this season and has impressed while deputising for Dan Dodds at right-back.
Dodds might have hoped he'd be restored to the side at the weekend after registering an assist on his return from suspension during Tuesday night's FA Trophy clash with Tamworth.
However, the former Middlesbrough and Darlington man had to be content with a place on the bench after Lawrence, who doesn't tend to make many changes to his side, stuck with Sheron at right-back.
The 27-year-old has been outstanding since arriving from Oldham over the summer, catching the eye with his performances in central-midfield, centre-back and full-back.
While Sheron's favoured position seems to be in midfield, he's excelled since moving into the back line while Jack Hunter has done a reasonable job filling in for him in the engine room.
And Waterfall, who has combined well with Sheron on the right side of the back four and enjoyed one of his best performances of the season at Roots Hall, was full of praise for the versatile midfielder.
"We seem to have a nice relationship," he said.
"Shez is a brilliant, versatile player.
"He can play in a number of different positions and he's one of those players you can always rely on.
"You know for a fact he's going to run through a brick wall for the team.
"He gives 110 per cent every week, his commitment is never in doubt.
"Credit to him, he's filled in really well.
"We've got a really good young right-back in Doddsy (Dan Dodds) and we're delighted to have those options there."
