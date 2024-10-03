Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manager Darren Sarll admits Hartlepool United's proud history as a Football League club makes his job more difficult.

For almost their entire history, Pools have been a member of the Football League but, following relegation to the National League for the first time in 2017, have spent six of the last eight seasons in the fifth division.

The club's renown as a member of the 92 adds extra pressure on any manager who takes the helm at Pools, with frustrated fans inclined to accept nothing else but a return to the promised land.

Yet that dream seems about as far away as it ever has done, with Pools languishing in 18th and closer to the relegation zone and the National League North than the top seven.

The Pools boss has endured a challenging start as he bids to mastermind a return to the Football League.

Saturday's visitors Sutton United also have recent memories of the Football League, having been relegated from League Two last season.

As it stands, The Us have acclimatised better after dropping back down to the National League, with Steve Morrison's side set to arrive in the North East unbeaten in their last four and just two points outside the play-offs.

Despite Sutton having been in the EFL more recently, it's hard to escape the feeling that there is far more pressure on Pools boss Darren Sarll than his counterpart.

Perhaps that's because Sutton's promotion to League Two in 2021 - ironically, the Us beat Dave Challinor's Pools to clinch the title - was the first time the club had reached the Football League in their 123-year history.

For Pools, the opposite is true and even veteran supporters are far more used to seeing their side competing at a higher level; 20 years ago, Pools were pushing for promotion to the Championship.

That means fans are less inclined towards patience and the pressure is already mounting on Sarll, who admits Hartlepool's Football League history has added another level of difficulty to his already demanding role.

"For sure, absolutely, the expectation is higher," he said.

"I found that in my last job (at Woking), we gave them their best season in 50 years and then the minute the following season started, the expectation was that much higher.

"When you add the decades of Football League experience to a club like Hartlepool then, of course, the expectations just shoot up.

"We need time to practice and repeat and rehearse and that's what we're going through now.

"We're prepared to throw everything but the kitchen sink at the challenge."