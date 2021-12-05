Pools saw off League One opposition for the second successive round in the competition as Graeme Lee got his tenure as Pools’ new manager off to a winning start.

Lewis Fiorini’s own goal was all that separated the two sides as Pools can now look forward to a potential tie with Premier League opposition in the third round in January.

And Pools fans have been giving their reaction to the result at Sincil Bank and who they would like in the third round in Monday’s draw.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United celebrated another FA Cup success with victory over Lincoln City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

@HallyHUFC: Superb result. Well done. Now for a massive away day in the 3rd round please, Newcastle or Man Utd away

@ShinPadNP: Great result lads! Well deserved, battled all over the field. Wouldn't have guessed we were in a league below.

@AlanJac47649719: 2 really tough games on paper but 2 brilliant wins from all the pools squad . Fantastic for all the management and especially our new manager. UTP.

@pirate159: Just got back, what a great effort from all the players, superb atmosphere to boot. Big boy next please.

@wiktormorrell: Great result lads. I hope the 3rd round draw is kind. Being selfish I would love Man U, City, Lpool or Everton away

@Davidjrj123: What a week it's been! Unreal results, hopefully keep the momentum building onto Wednesday night!

@danielcarlingg1: Brilliant result come on the boyssss

@allengrant3: Proud to be a Poolie

@Jamiemwood: MASTERCLASS PERFORMANCE

@CatTheKitty11: What a win! Well done @5spike and all the lads. Onwards to round 3!

@greg_cottey: What a win! Graeme Lee’s blue and white army!

@jaymclean01: What a result that is man!

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.