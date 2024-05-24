Mani Dieseruvwe: how confident can Hartlepool United be of keeping hold of their star striker?
By Robbie Stelling
Published 24th May 2024, 11:23 BST
Mani Dieseruvwe became just the fourth Hartlepool United player in the last 50 years to score 20 league goals in a single season, finishing a career-best campaign with 23 in the league and 25 in all competitions - so, how confident can supporters be that their star man will be at the Suit Direct Stadium again next term?
How confident can Hartlepool United be of keeping hold of Mani Dieseruvwe after the 29-year-old bagged 25 goals last season?
1. A career-best goalscoring campaign
Dieseruvwe's 25 goals made last term the most prolific campaign of his career by some distance - his previous best was the 13 he bagged at Halifax the season before he signed for Pools. Indeed, it's inevitable that teams in need of a new striker will take notice of such impressive numbers. Dieseruvwe finished equal fourth in the National League scoring charts but is, arguably, the most attractive asset in the top five - Paul McCallum, who topped the charts, turns 31 next month, Will Grigg will be 33 this summer, Nicke Kabamba is two years older than Dieseruvwe and signed a long term contract with Barnet in February, while Michael Cheek celebrates his 33rd birthday in August and has been at Bromley for five years. So, if sides are looking to the National League for a goalscorer still in his prime, then Dieseruvwe looks like the obvious choice. On the other hand, from the player's perspective, there is no guarantee that he'll be as successful elsewhere, so he might feel that Hartlepool is the right place for him to remain if he wants to break the 20-goal barrier again next season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
The move to Hartlepool was the 14th of Dieseruvwe's career, and it's hard not to feel like it's also been one of the happiest. He has scored goals from the moment he set foot in the North East and became an immediate fan favourite. He made headlines and was rewarded for his fine form with a call-up to the England C squad. Not that he's settled, he might favour another season leading the line for Pools rather than risking a move elsewhere. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Dieseruvwe is the undisputed main man in Hartlepool's attack. Indeed, other than his month-long absence after sustaining an injury just before Christmas, he has played in every minute of every game for which he's been available. That's filled him with confidence, and it's given him the maximum chance to fill his boots - strikers want to remain on the pitch for as long as possible, especially given that defences tend to tire and the most goals are scored in the final 15 minutes of matches. Crucially, that's now always been the base throughout Dieseruvwe's career and he's had to settle for a spot on the bench or a role as second fiddle at a number of his previous clubs - at Grimsby, just three of his 13 league appearances came from the start, at Salford he made 24 starts compared to 33 substitute appearances while at Chesterfield a staggering 22 of his 25 league outings began on the bench. At Pools, he knows he is absolutely guaranteed to start and can be almost as confident of finishing the game. As his past experiences have taught him, that might not be the same everywhere. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Playing under a manager like Kevin Phillips, who once won the European Golden Shoe after scoring 30 Premier League goals in a single season, must be a striker's dream. Dieseruvwe admitted to watching the legendary Sunderland hitman's highlights on YouTube following his appointment and often spoke warmly of his relationship with the boss. The squad all seemed to respect and admire Phillips and the change of management could influence Dieseruvwe's decision. Darren Sarll, who plied his trade as a midfielder up to Conference South level, lacks the glamour of Kevin Phillips, particularly to a striker. That said, Sarll arrives with a promising record, having led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs, was very impressive in his maiden press conference and said he felt it was "fundamentally important" to keep hold of Dieseruvwe and strike partner Joe Grey. Photo: Mark Fletcher
