3 . He's the main man in the North East

Dieseruvwe is the undisputed main man in Hartlepool's attack. Indeed, other than his month-long absence after sustaining an injury just before Christmas, he has played in every minute of every game for which he's been available. That's filled him with confidence, and it's given him the maximum chance to fill his boots - strikers want to remain on the pitch for as long as possible, especially given that defences tend to tire and the most goals are scored in the final 15 minutes of matches. Crucially, that's now always been the base throughout Dieseruvwe's career and he's had to settle for a spot on the bench or a role as second fiddle at a number of his previous clubs - at Grimsby, just three of his 13 league appearances came from the start, at Salford he made 24 starts compared to 33 substitute appearances while at Chesterfield a staggering 22 of his 25 league outings began on the bench. At Pools, he knows he is absolutely guaranteed to start and can be almost as confident of finishing the game. As his past experiences have taught him, that might not be the same everywhere. Photo: Mark Fletcher