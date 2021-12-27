Hartlepool suffered defeat on Boxing Day as Mansfield Town came from two goals behind at the One Call Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools had given themselves a commanding lead over League Two’s form side after Nicky Featherstone added to Luke Molyneux’s goal early in the second half.

But the Stags turned the game on its head with three goals in 11 minutes as Nigel Clough’s men claimed the points at a foggy One Call Stadium.

John-Joe O’Toole headed in from George Maris’ corner before Jordan Bowery equalised seven minutes later.

Booked in the first half for time wasting. Made a good save from Bowery. Little he could do with the goals. Picture by FRANK REID

And the turnaround was complete within four minutes when Maris’ cross from the left evaded everyone and found the back of the net.

Substitute Gavan Holohan thought he had grabbed a late equaliser only for his goal to be ruled out by the officials much to the dismay of the Pools players.

And here is how Pools were rated on a frantic Boxing Day afternoon.

Dealt ok with McLaughlin and Law but struggled going forward. Went off injured early in the second half. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Did well to thwart Oates early in the first half but was caught out for two of Mansfield’s goals. Picture by FRANK REID.

Some towering clearances in the first half including one from the line to deny Bowery but allowed the Stags frontman to escape for the equaliser. Picture by FRANK REID.

Picked up a yellow card for foul on Oates. Tough afternoon up against Bowery. Picture by FRANK REID.

Difficult afternoon up against Hewitt who was a real threat for Mansfield down their right. Picture by FRANK REID.

Measured in midfield and an excellent first time strike to double Pools' lead. Picture by FRANK REID.

Game passed him by compared to recent weeks. Struggled to make an impact. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Difficult afternoon at times as he struggled to get hold of the ball how he likes. Picked out Molyneux well for the Pools opener. Picture by FRANK REID.

Struggled to get involved and was replaced by Tyler Burey just after the hour. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Expert finish for the opening goal first time on his left foot. Ran the channels well and never gave up. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

Replaced Sterry early in the second half and had a tough task against Maris. Picture by FRANK REID.

Came on for Cullen just after the hour and almost made an immediate impact. Will take time to get back up to full speed. Picture by FRANK REID.