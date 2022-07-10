Carver has endured something of a stop-start time during his first six months at the Suit Direct Stadium following his January arrival from non-league side Southport with injuries and loss of form plaguing the 28-year-old.

After an encouraging debut at Bristol Rovers, Carver would suffer an injury setback just days later in his second appearance for the club at Carlisle United.

It was an injury which would keep him out of action for a month as he struggled to cement his spot in Graeme Lee’s starting XI upon his return.

Marcus Carver scored twice in Hartlepool United's pre-season win over Billingham Synthonia. Picture by FRANK REID

Carver would finish the season without a goal to his name as Pools’ form tailed off in the closing months of the campaign.

And Carver’s fortunes have continued to work against him with the striker missing out on the warm weather training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19.

But with Hartley short of attacking options as things stand, Carver’s return to fitness was a welcome one at Billingham Synthonia with the former Accrington Stanley man able to lead the line at Stokesley Sports Club.

And it proved to be a successful afternoon for Carver as he registered his first goals for the club as part of a 6-0 win for Pools.

Carver grabbed Pools’ third and fourth goals of the afternoon with a quickfire double after the half hour mark with two instinctive finishes from inside the area.

And Pools boss Hartley has praised Carver for his performance and hopes the goals will give his striker a boost in confidence.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone. We said from day one of coming in here to come and impress me,” Hartley told The Mail.

“We’re short of strikers. We still need strikers and that wouldn’t have changed, but it was nice for Carvs.

“He’s a great lad. He’s a hard working boy. He just needs a little break.

“He worked his socks off and he gets his goals which were good striker goals, which is always pleasing, just to give him some confidence.