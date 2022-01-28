Carver joined Pools from Southport earlier this month for an undisclosed fee, becoming Graeme Lee’s first signing as manager, and made his debut in Pools’ defeat at Bristol Rovers.

The 28-year-old showed signs of encouragement in the final third and was unfortunate not to open his Pools account at the Memorial Stadium.

Carver retained his spot in the starting XI for the trip to Carlisle United three days later but struggled to make the same kind of impact before being withdrawn just after the break.

Marcus Carver is set for a short spell on the sidelines with a groin injury. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And Pools boss Lee confirmed his new signing was struggling with a groin injury which kept him out of making his home debut against Stevenage last weekend and looks set to keep him out for the next fortnight.

“This weekend might be a little bit too soon. You’ve got to be careful with groin injuries,” said Lee.

“He’s cup-tied for Crystal Palace so it gives us a good [period of time].

"Hopefully he’ll get on the training field next week and then we can get some really good work in with him regarding his fitness levels.”

Lee can continue to rely on experienced striker Mark Cullen for the trip to St James Park on Saturday, with new signing Isaac Fletcher also in line for a debut.

While an injury for Carver is not the ideal way to have started his Pools career, Lee has faith in his new singing to recover and expects him to be in contention soon.

“The lad has come in and he’s excited to get going. You saw against Bristol Rovers his work ethic was fantastic,” said Lee.

“It's just unfortunate he tightened up after the Carlisle game and he picked up an injury.

“He’ll be back on the grass next week. We’ve got an extra week with the cup game where we don’t have to push him back but he’ll be in contention in a couple of week’s time and then hopefully he’ll be ready for the Barrow game.”

