Cullen has been the subject of discussion following Pools’ 1-1 draw with Sutton United at the weekend after manager Graeme Lee revealed he was anticipating some movement with the 29-year-old.

Cullen was not involved at the Suit Direct Stadium against Sutton with Lee admitting he expected the striker to move on in the coming days in search of more regular football.

“There’s been a bit of movement,” said Lee.

Mark Cullen has left Hartlepool United for National League North side AFC Fylde. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“The situation is if some people get disappointed with not being involved and they’ve got an opportunity where they want to go and play some football then I’ve said to them I’ll never push anyone out.

“I want them involved in this squad but if it’s something where they feel as though they’ll be happier somewhere else then we’ll sit down and have the discussion.

“There’s been a few discussions gone on with that and a bit of movement.”

Cullen has made 27 appearances for Pools scoring six goals following his summer move from Port Vale.

Mark Cullen's last goal for Hartlepool United came in Graeme Lee's first game at the Suit Direct Stadium against Rochdale. Picture by FRANK REID

But following the arrivals of Omar Bogle and Marcus Carver in the January window, the 29-year-old’s opportunities have been limited with his most recent start coming against Charlton Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Cullen’s last goal for Pools came in Lee’s first home game in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium when he instinctively levelled the scores against Rochdale.

Cullen now moves to the National League North side where he will look to help fire the Coasters towards the National League.

