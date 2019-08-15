Mark Kitching hoping Hartlepool United will continue to build on their confidence in the National League
Mark Kitching is hoping Hartlepool United will build on the confidence they’ve gathered from their previous two matches against Maidenhead United and AFC Fylde.
Pools won 1-0 at Maidenhead last Saturday before coming within minutes of picking up a second victory back at Victoria Park against Fylde on Tuesday as they led 2-0 before succumbing to a 2-2 draw late on.
The Hartlepool left-back felt his side deserved to win the game after assisting Gime Toure’s opening goal before being arguably fouled in the build-up to The Coasters reducing the deficit with eight minutes remaining.
“We can take a lot of confidence from the game on Tuesday, we played really well,” he said.
“Obviously we were 2-0 up and we let that go so to be honest we should have beat them. But they’re one of the bookies favourites so we can take a lot of confidence into Saturday against Bromley and get a much needed three points.
“The first two were tough [against Sutton United and Halifax Town] but we still held our own.
“But as the gaffer always says, the first goal is always important and we lost them so we were always having to fight back.
“Still, the confidence has never dropped and that’s shown in our last two performances where we should have won both games comfortably.
“We’ve won one and drawn one so there’s a bit of momentum and hopefully we can take that into Bromley and make it seven out of nine which would be a big step in the right direction for us.”