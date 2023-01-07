Shelton has found himself back in the line-up recently having starred at right-back for Keith Curle's side in the New Year’s Day draw with Harrogate Town.

Shelton earned a goal and an assist to his name as he continues his return from a calf injury which kept him out of action for several weeks towards the end of last year.

But after completing his return to the Hartlepool side over the festive period, Shelton has now turned his attention to the FA Cup where he believes his side can give the Championship Potters a good run for their money having been part of the squad who performed heroically in this competition 12 months ago.

Mark Shelton is one of few Hartlepool United players remaining in the squad who featured against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last season. (Credit: Jon Bromley | MI News)

Shelton is one of just seven players still with the club who were part of the match day squad against Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup last season as he admits those are the kinds of games he wants to be involved in again.

“You say a free hit but we want to win,” explained Shelton.

“We’ve not had too many wins this year so any chance you get to win a game of football you want to do it.

“They’ll have some good players, players on a lot of money, but it is what it is, it’s a game of football. We’ve beaten good sides in the past in FA Cup runs so there’s no reason why we can’t do it again or at least be in the game.

“I’ve been involved in cup runs with this football club, obviously Crystal Palace last year, and it’s massive for the fans especially. They get to experience new teams of different quality and get to go to new grounds.

“We played a Premier League side away from home. They were obviously a lot better quality but there wasn’t a massive gulf in the game.