Hartlepool United have signed attack-minded left-back Matthew Bondswell.

The 22-year-old spent last season at League Two Newport County and made 40 appearances, albeit 27 of those came from the bench.

Born in the Midlands, Bondswell came through Nottingham Forest's academy before joining Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

He spent six months out on loan with Dutch second division team Dordrecht, making seven appearances before leaving Leipzig in February 2021.

He returned to England and signed for Newcastle, spending time in the under-23s squad before heading out on loan again, joining League One side Shrewsbury.

He was recalled by Newcastle after spending 11 consecutive games as an unused substitute in Shropshire.

Capped up to England under-18 level, Bondswell represented England under-17s at the European Championships in the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

Newcastle loaned him to Newport last season and he featured regularly for the Exiles, making 32 League Two appearances.

Bondswell has been without a club since his release by Newcastle this summer and arrives to provide Pools with some cover and competition at full-back.

David Ferguson has been the club's only available option at left-back since the release of the much-maligned Brody Paterson in April, with attacker Luke Charman forced to fill in when the 30-year-old missed September's defeat to Rochdale through suspension.

Pools have been keen to add more strength in depth to their squad and Bondswell arrives to bolster their ranks ahead of this weekend's game against Eastleigh.

"I'm really happy to be here," Bondswell said.

"I've trained with the squad over the last few weeks and it's been a great experience.

"I can't wait to get back playing and helping the team pick up as many points as possible.

"I'm looking forward to Saturday's game and seeing the fans for the first time."

Manager Lennie Lawrence added that Bondswell's arrival would provide some competition for a resurgent David Ferguson.

He said: "Matty looks good and he's played a number of games in League Two.

"As well as David Ferguson is doing, it provides him with some cover and competition and hopefully they can push each other on.

"We're really looking forward to seeing what he can do here."