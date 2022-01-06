'Matty Daly has the addicks in his sights' - Hartlepool United supporters react to Papa John's Trophy quarter final draw with Charlton Athletic
Hartlepool United supporters are already relishing their Papa John’s Trophy quarter final tie with Charlton Athletic.
Pools were handed another home tie as a reward for seeing off Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the competition in midweek with Graeme Lee’s side now set to come up against Charlton later this month.
Matty Daly’s goal was enough to seal victory for Pools over Wanderers and fans have already taken to social media about the prospect of Pools claiming another League One scalp in the quarter finals.
The Addicks came past MK Dons in round three of the competition and Johnnie Jackson’s side are sure to provide another stern test for Pools.
The quarter final tie will take place at the Suit Direct Stadium in the week commencing January 24.
And here is how Pools fans have reacted to the news.
@GoodLaughTerry: Happy with that, home again too. Matty Daly has the addicks in his sights!
@Poolieboy1Les1: Might as well give us the home dressing room for the final at Wembley now to save time.
@richyhpool: League one, no bother that!
@c_ship09: Another league 1 scalp. Bring it.
@andycooperhufc: Winnable
@MbwLdurham: Good draw at home, we can win them at home
@wanchop33: Lovely home tie in the Matty daly cup
@cpsmithy: Another League 1 team at home - definitely a winnable game. Pack the Vic, get behind the lads and #AnnounceSemiFinals #NSD
@HornseyCameron: Decent winnable game that, the pools are going to Wembley
@arran_boagey: Home draw spot on. let’s send another league one team packing….UTP