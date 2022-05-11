Michael Nelson answers questions on his Hartlepool United future

Nelson, along with Antony Sweeney, took caretaker charge of Pools against Colchester United following the sacking of boss Graeme Lee 48-hours prior.

Pools announced they had parted company with Lee less than two days before their final game of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium after a poor run of form towards the end of the season despite the club retaining its League Two status.

That left Nelson and Sweeney in interim charge for the 2-0 defeat to the U’s thanks to goals from John Akinde and Chay Cooper.

Michael Nelson and Tony Sweeney of Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

Pools are stepping up the search for a new boss, though it is understood an appointment is not imminent.

There is strong interest in the role given Pools managed to retain their League status this season following their first year back in League Two.

Nelson, meanwhile, insists he will continue to give everything for the club.

Speaking after the defeat to Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Nelson was asked about his future.

Nelson said: “I’m going to go into the office and have a beer with the staff and thank the staff for their efforts this season.

"My wife and family are upstairs, I’m going to go and have a drink with them.

"We’re going to get in a taxi we’ve got booked, I’m going home and we’re going to celebrate my wife’s birthday because we couldn’t go out when it was her birthday a couple of weeks ago and I’m not sure what time I’ll get in tomorrow morning and that's as far as I’m looking.