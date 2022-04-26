Nelson watched on as his side suffered a heavy defeat against Swindon Town at the weekend, a fourth defeat in eight at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Pools gaining just six points from the last 24 available on home soil.
But it’s not just at the Suit Direct Stadium in which Pools are finding their form troubling with Graeme Lee’s side winning just one of their last 10 games - a run which has seen them slide towards the foot of the form table.
And while the results are worrying, Nelson believes it is the performances, or sometimes lack of, which is the most concerning thing at this moment in time.
“Every defeat we have is a concern,” Nelson told The Mail.
“The home form at the Suit Direct, by and large, has been brilliant. We haven’t been able to maintain that in recent home games so it is a concern.
“But I wouldn't say the home form is more of a concern than the away form. I think it's just the form in general.
“It’s the performances and it’s the intensity and intent of those performances which is more of a concern so we need to make sure that we increase that for the last two games and give the fans something to end the season with and enjoy the summer with.”