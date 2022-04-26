Nelson watched on as his side suffered a heavy defeat against Swindon Town at the weekend, a fourth defeat in eight at the Suit Direct Stadium, with Pools gaining just six points from the last 24 available on home soil.

But it’s not just at the Suit Direct Stadium in which Pools are finding their form troubling with Graeme Lee’s side winning just one of their last 10 games - a run which has seen them slide towards the foot of the form table.

And while the results are worrying, Nelson believes it is the performances, or sometimes lack of, which is the most concerning thing at this moment in time.

Hartlepool United assistant manager Michael Nelson has discussed Pools' home form following Swindon Town defeat. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI New)

“Every defeat we have is a concern,” Nelson told The Mail.

“The home form at the Suit Direct, by and large, has been brilliant. We haven’t been able to maintain that in recent home games so it is a concern.

“But I wouldn't say the home form is more of a concern than the away form. I think it's just the form in general.