Over 4,700 supporters left the Suit Direct Stadium frustrated last weekend after seeing their side fall to a comfortable defeat against Swindon Town with Pools now 15th in the League Two table.

And while supporters are pleased with the efforts from their side in maintaining their Football League status for another season, the recent drop off in form has been alarming.

Pools assistant boss Nelson admitted in the aftermath of the defeat to the Robins he could not defend the performance and insisted the players owe supporters a reaction in their final two games of the season beginning at Scunthorpe United this weekend.

Hartlepool United assistant manager Michael Nelson has called on supporters to stick with the team ahead of trip to Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

But Nelson has called upon Pools fans to stick by their team as they look to negotiate what has been a tough end to an otherwise successful campaign.

“Just to stick by the lads,” said Nelson when asked on his message to supporters.

“We can’t keep going back to it and keep speaking about it and get hung up by the fact that we’ve done well and we’re safe.

“You’re only as good as your last few results and results aren’t good enough at the minute.

Hartlepool United supporters have turned out in their numbers both home and away this season ahead of a sold-out trip to Scunthorpe United. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

“We understand that it’s frustrating and the fans are angry and are going to be wanting more.

“But we know what the fans are like here, they will stick with the team and they will travel hundreds of miles to watch them.

“They’ve sold out down at Scunthorpe so they’ll make it a party and a carnival atmosphere and we’ll get the players right up for it and make sure they go out there and they’re not short of any hard work and we’ll go there and get the result for the fans.

“We want to finish the season strong. We don’t want to think we’re safe and results aren’t important because they are.

“They’re important for the lads who are playing, trying to get contracts and trying to make an impression, and trying to maybe get a contract at a different club.