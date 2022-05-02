Both Nelson and Lee will get their boots on once more as part of an all-star cast of former Pools stars who will take on a Legends XI in aid of raising money for Lee’s wife, Gemma, and fundraising for her brain tumour treatment.

Ian Clark and Michael Barron, two of Lee’s ex-team-mates at the Suit Direct Stadium, have organised the event with the support of the club’s chief operating officer Stephen Hobin.

Lee’s wife Gemma was told she had 12 months to live in 2019 following a cancerous brain tumour diagnosis but has been able to continue her fight thanks to a trial drug after the couple extensively searched worldwide for potential treatments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United's management duo Graeme Lee and Micheal Nelson will put on their boots in Monday's charity match at the Suit Direct Stadium in aid of Lee's wife Gemma. Picture by FRANK REID

The drug comes at a cost though which is why Lee’s former teammates, Clark and Barron, have helped to organise the event.

And Pools assistant boss Nelson is one of those who will compete on Monday and he has issued a warning to Lee ahead of the pair returning to the pitch.

“I am taking part, yeah. I’ll probably try and smash the gaffer if I’m honest,” Nelson joked to The Mail.

“There’s a really good couple of squads and it should be a great occasion and hopefully everyone will get behind it.

“There’s been some prizes coming in for the raffles and hopefully the fans will come out in force and back it.

“What happened over the FA Cup with Crystal Palace was unbelievable and hopefully the fans will come out and show their support and raise a lot of money for a great cause.”

The event has attracted a number of recognised ex-pros with the latest players to sign up including former Middlesbrough trio Grant Leadbitter, Stewart Downing and Jonathan Woodgate.

The Hartlepool United Legends v Graeme Lee’s Legends game will kick-off at 2pm on Monday, May 2 at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Tickets are priced £7.50 for adults, £5 for Over-65s and £2.50 for Under-16s.

To purchase tickets send an email to [email protected] with your name and how many tickets you would like to purchase.