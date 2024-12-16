"That front four are going to be a threat against any team.

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron has hailed the influence of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Luke Charman and Adam Campbell.

The front four have started all of the last six games together and have been a real threat for Lennie Lawrence's side.

Pools struggled for goals under outspoken former manager Darren Sarll and went almost seven hours without finding the net at the Prestige Group Stadium.

That was despite the fact Sarll inherited a squad headlined by Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey, who scored 38 goals between them last season.

Pools made some exciting attacking additions over the summer, foremost among them Adam Campbell, who returned to the North East after helping Crawley win a surprise promotion to League One.

The arrival of Luke Charman, who was the first new signing of the Sarll era, went somewhat under the radar but the versatile attacker gave Pools a tough time last season when he was playing for AFC Fylde and has gone from strength to strength in recent weeks.

Since Lennie Lawrence, who replaced Sarll in October, took charge Pools have become an attacking force to be reckoned with once again.

While Lawrence has decent strength in depth in forward areas, with the likes of Gary Madine, Kazenga LuaLua, Anthony Mancini and Roshaun Mathurin all eager to impress, the current front four will be difficult to displace.

Mani Dieseruvwe has rediscovered his goalscoring touch, notching eight goals in his last 12 appearances, while Luke Charman has burst into life and registered a hat-trick of assists at Solihull Moors.

Joe Grey scored a brace at Damson Park but perhaps the biggest turnaround in fortunes has been for Adam Campbell, who has gone from being on the fringes of the side to establishing himself as an integral part of the team.

And Barron, who made 374 appearances for Pools and won two separate promotions, has been impressed with the attacking quartet of late.

"We know what Mani, Joe and Charman can do," he said.

"It's Campbell that's impressed me the most.

"He just looks a totally different player, he looks like he's had the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders.

"The team look brighter, they've got more energy.

"Even when they went down to 10 men (against Eastleigh) the other week, you couldn't tell because of the way they worked.

"That front four are going to be a threat against any team.

"Even if they're not having the best day, you've got other players that can come on and make a difference.

"When you've got someone like Mani Dieseruvwe up front, you've always got a chance of winning a game."