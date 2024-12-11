"I think they should be in the play-offs, I think that's the minimum they should be aiming for.

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron believes the National League play-offs are the least Pools should be aiming for this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools were closer to the bottom four than the top seven when veteran Lennie Lawrence replaced outspoken former manager Darren Sarll in October but Pools have moved to within striking distance of the play-offs after winning three and drawing four of their last eight league games.

Fans were optimistic ahead of the new campaign following a strong summer of recruitment but it didn't take long for hope to turn to frustration and anger on the terraces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools took seven points from their first three matches but endured a bitterly disappointing run that saw them fail to score a home goal in more than six hours.

Pools have won three and drawn four of their last eight National League matches to move within striking distance of the play-off places.

Long-suffering supporters were soon calling for Sarll's head after the controversial boss labelled fans "clever Dicks" following a defeat at Forest Green Rovers.

Pools received four red cards in their first 10 matches while Sarll's style of play left a lot to be desired and failed to get the best out of the likes of Adam Campbell, Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe.

The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss was sacked after winning just four of his 15 matches in charge and Lawrence, who took over as caretaker before being appointed until the end of the season, inherited a squad full of talent but bereft of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The veteran boss, who turns 77 later this week, steadied the ship while Pools appointed Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton to the coaching staff.

Despite some initial reservations about how the set-up would work - Limbrick in particular appears keen on a return to management in future - Pools have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and are now just two points outside the play-offs.

And Barron, who made 374 appearances for Pools and won two promotions, thinks Lawrence and his side should be aiming for a top seven finish at the very least.

"It's been a dramatic change," he said.

"Lennie's come in and used all his experience and probably just settled the squad down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His knowledge and experience, along with the new coaches that they've brought in, has made a real difference.

"I've been really impressed with them, especially Limbrick, he speaks really well and I've seen some of his coaching sessions and they're good.

"I think at the moment that combination is working really well.

"I think they should be in the play-offs, I think that's the minimum they should be aiming for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the start of the season we thought the squad would be in and around the play-offs and they're getting there now.

"If anything, they'll get stronger - I think they'll probably look to bring a couple more in if they can.

"They've got a good squad, they've got good players who can't get in the team at the moment and that's a really good sign.

"I think they'll go from strength to strength, I really do."