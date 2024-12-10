"I would like to see Pools take it as seriously as possible and try to win the competition."

Micky Barron: Hartlepool United legend wants to see Pools go all out to try and win FA Trophy

By Robbie Stelling
Published 10th Dec 2024, 18:28 BST

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron admits he'd like to see Pools go all out to try and win the FA Trophy.

Pools are set to take on cup experts Tamworth, who have already knocked Huddersfield and Burton Albion out of the FA Cup to set up a tantalising clash with Premier League giants Tottenham, on Tuesday evening.

A place in the fourth round and a tough trip to fellow National League side Sutton awaits for the winners.

A number of the favourites were knocked out of the competition at the weekend and the road to Wembley now looks to be wide open - Oldham were beaten by Stockton, Halifax lost to Basford United and Solihull Moors were dumped out by Radcliffe.

Pools will need to get past National League rivals Tamworth on Tuesday night if they're to book their place in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

Pools have never progressed beyond the fourth round and have their eyes set on breaking into the National League play-off places, so it's unlikely the Trophy is among their top priorities.

Even so, the competition offers a realistic route to Wembley for non-league sides and Pools do have decent strength in depth in their squad.

Manager Lennie Lawrence might well be tempted to call on some of the players on the fringes of his squad but Pools should still be able to field a competitive side against Tamworth.

And Barron, who made 374 appearances for Pools and won two promotions, wants to see Lawrence and his side throw some weight behind trying to win the Trophy.

"I think there will be changes," he said.

"I would go as strong as possible because I think it's a competition that Pools could win.

"Obviously I don't know the ins and outs of what's going on and whether there are little injuries throughout the squad.

"If you can get close to the final and get in and around the play-offs, then it goes from being a really bad season to a really, really positive one.

"I would like to see Pools take it as seriously as possible and try to win the competition."

