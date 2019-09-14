Middlesbrough 1 Reading 0 RECAP: Jonathan Woodgate and Jose Gomes react to Riverside result

Middlesbrough held on to record their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Reading at the Riverside Stadium.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 18:40 pm
Middlesbrough vs Reading

Marvin Johnson scored the only goal of the game directly from a free-kick, before Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph made a couple of important saves late on to secure all three points. Reading boss Jose Gomes also thought Adam Clayton should have received a straight red card in the first half. Scroll down to relive all the action and reaction from the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise