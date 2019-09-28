Middlesbrough 1 Sheffield Wednesday 4 RECAP: Jonathan Woodgate and Garry Monk react after Riverside clash
Middlesbrough suffered their heaviest defeat of the season following a 4-1 defeat to Garry Monk’s Sheffield Wednesday side at the Riverside Stadium.
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 18:42 pm
An own goal from Boro’s Adam Clayton opened the scoring before Dominic Iorfa, Adam Reach and Steven Fletcher put the game beyond Boro’s grasp. Scroll down to relive all the action and reaction after a hugely disappointing afternoon for the Teessiders, including what Monk and Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate thought about the match.