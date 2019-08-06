Middlesbrough and Derby linked with ex-Liverpool wideman Jordon Ibe from Bournemouth
With less than three days to go until the end of the transfer window, Middlesbrough are working hard to complete multiple signings ahead of Thursday’s 5pm deadline.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been reluctant to discuss individual players when asked about potential incomings in recent weeks, but has admitted his squad remains ‘really thin’.
One area where the Teessiders still appear short is out wide, so it’s no surprise to see them linked with another winger this summer.
According to the Sun’s Alan Nixon, Boro are one of the clubs interested in Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe, 23, who may be available on a loan deal.
Derby were also reportedly keen, following Ibe’s loan spell at Pride Park in 2014, yet it’s been claimed the Rams’ are now focusing on other deals.
Ibe made 19 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season but has struggled with injuries since his £15million switch from Liverpool in 2016.