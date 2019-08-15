Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate dealt TWO fresh injury concerns ahead of Blackburn trip
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been dealt two fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Blackburn.
The Boro boss is still looking for his first competitive win since taking charge of the Teessiders this summer and has admitted his squad remains a little thin.
One player who has broken into the first team this term is left-back Hayden Coulson, yet the 21-year-old is a doubt ahead of the game at Ewood Park.
When asked about Boro’s injury situation, Woodgate replied: “Rudy Gestede has got bilateral hamstring tightness, so he will be getting an epidural tomorrow. Hayden Coulson has a bit of a knock and could be struggling too.”
Woodgate made ten changes ahead of Tuesday’s shock Carabao Cup exit against Crewe at the Riverside, yet one of the positives was the return of captain George Friend.
The Boro boss now says the defender is back in the frame following a thigh issue.