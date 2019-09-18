Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate delivers verdict on Cardiff City and Neil Warnock
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is expecting a different test when his side face a trip to Cardiff City this weekend and has lots of respect for Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock.
Both sides have taken nine points from their opening seven league games this season, with Boro unbeaten in four matches following Saturday’s win over Reading.
Despite a run of three games without a win, Cardiff were relegated from the Premier League last season and were one of the pre-season promotion favourites.
Woodgate is, therefore, taking nothing for granted: “They have got experience with the manager Neil Warnock,” said the Boro boss.
“He’s got an immense amount of experience, 17 clubs spanning over 40 years, 1,500 games, he’s done really well. It will be a different test for me.
“We know what we’re going to get, it’s a different test for our players but it’s a test we will relish.
“I have players in this team who want to defend and like we showed against Reading we can do that.
“I’ve watched the games they’ve played this season so I know what my team needs to do to win the game.”
Boro have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the match with Jonny Howson and captain George Friend still out following recent operations.
Full-back Hayden Coulson remains sidelined with a thigh issue while Rudy Gestede missed the Reading win with a hamstring issue.
Boro will come up against former centre-back Aden Flint who left Boro for Cardiff in the summer.