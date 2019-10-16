Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate delivers verdict on West Brom Albion ahead of Riverside clash
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is wary of West Brom’s attacking players ahead of this weekend’s Championship clash meeting at the Riverside.
Slaven Bilic’s side sit top of the table after 11 games this term and have scored 21 goals to this point – only Preston (23) have netted more.
In contrast, Boro have made a sluggish start to the campaign and sit just two points above the relegation zone ahead of the fixture, yet Woodgate is confident his players can compete.
“West Brom are a good team and have started really well,” said the Boro boss. “They have some fantastic players, especially going forward but I believe my players can be as good as them.
“At the minute they’re not showing it but they will show it, I’m convinced of that.”
When asked about West Brom’s main qualities, Woodgate mentioned a handful of players who Boro will have to watch out for this weekend, including winger Grady Diangana who was linked with Boro in the summer.
“The players they have going forward, they have only been beaten once this season by a good Leeds team,” added Woodgate. “They have got options off the bench but they are really good going forward.
“They’ve got Grady Diangana, Kyle Edwards, a host of players (Matheus) Pereira who plays as the No 10. They have some young players as well.
“They’ve go Charlie Austin, a goalscorer they’ve got on loan, (Kenneth) Zohrore so they’ve got some top players.”