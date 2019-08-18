Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate explains Blackburn team selection and Adam Clayton omission
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate elected to rest midfielder Adam Clayton at Blackburn after the midfielder had started Boro’s first three games of the season.
The Teessiders suffered a 1-0 defeat at Ewood Park as Woodgate made two changes to the side which started against Brentford in the Championship a week ago.
Left-back Hayden Coulson suffered a thigh injury in training and was replaced by George Friend in defence.
Clayton, meanwhile, dropped to the bench, with right-back Anfernee Dijksteel coming in and Jonny Howson moving into an advanced midfield role.
The system didn’t work, as Boro were overran for large spells in the middle of the park, especially in the first half.
When asked about the changes he made to the side, Woodgate replied: “Coulson is injured, he's going to be out for a couple of weeks now.
“It's a thigh injury but he should be back after the international break.
“Clayts has played three games on the spin and I thought he needed the rest, he's got a big part to play from me.”
Woodgate is hopeful defender Dael Fry could make his first-team return next week when Boro face back-to-back home games against Wigan and Millwall.
The centre-back, 21, played 60 minutes for the under-23 side on Friday night as he stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury he picked up in April.
“Yes he has a chance,” said Woodgate when asked if Fry could return next week.