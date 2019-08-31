Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate explains why Jonny Howson and Daniel Ayala missed Bristol City draw
Jonathan Woodgate says he should have a fully-fit squad for Middlesbrough’s home game against Reading after the international break.
The Teessiders suffered two injury blows ahead of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday, as both Jonny Howson and Daniel Ayala missed the game.
Yet Woodgate doesn’t believe the injuries are too serious and expects the pair to be available again soon.
“Jonny has got an adductor strain, a slight twinge in there and Dani’s is a tight hamstring,” said Woodgate after the game at Ashton Gate.
“Hopefully they will all be back for Reading, hopefully I’ll have a fully-fit squad, everyone fit.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Boro captain George Friend (quad) and left-back Hayden Coulson (thigh) were also absent against the Robins but should be ready to return in two weeks’ time.
So does the international break come at a good time for Boro given their recent injuries?
“We’re three unbeaten so I’d rather play Tuesday,” replied Woodgate.