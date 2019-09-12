Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate identifies Liverpool loanee and ex-Inter Milan striker ahead of Reading clash
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate is well aware of the threats his side will face against Championship rivals Reading this weekend – in particular from Romanian frontman George Puscas.
The 23-year-old signed for the Royals for a reported £7.5million from Inter Milan in August and has already netted three goals in six appearances for Jose Gomes’ side.
Woodgate watched Puscas play for Romania during this summer’s European Under-21s Championships in Italy, when the striker scored from the penalty spot in a 4-2 win over England.
Puscas wasn’t the only player who joined Reading this summer, as ten new players, including striker Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday, arrived at the Madejski Stadium.
When asked about Saturday’s opponents, Woodgate said: “Reading are going to be a good side moving forward. They spent a lot of money, especially on Puscas and Joao from Sheffield Wednesday.
“I actually saw Puscas in the summer watching the under-21s in Italy in the Euros.
“I went to the game, England versus Romania, I was watching a few players from Romania and I saw Puscas straight away, he was on loan last year at Palermo from Inter Milan, obviously a really top player.
“To bring him here we'd have had to spend a lot of money, obviously we couldn't do that type of deal. Reading have done it, fair play - he's a very, very good player.”
The Royals have picked up seven points from their opening six Championship games this campaign and suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Charlton before the international break.
Woodgate still expects Reading to have a good season, though, and also highlighted their strength in midfield.
John Swift, 24, has been a key player for Reading ever since his arrival from Chelsea in 2016, while fellow midfielder Ovie Ejaria, 21, re-signed for the club on loan from Liverpool last month.
“They’ve got Swift, Ejaria on loan from Liverpool, they’re a good side and once they start getting their feet they’ll be there or there abouts,” added Woodgate.