Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate issues fitness update on three first-team players

Middlesbrough captain George Friend is touch and go for this weekend’s trip to Bristol City.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 17:20
Middlesbrough captain George Friend.

The Boro skipper, 31, has missed the side’s last two league games after suffering a recurrence of the quad injury he picked up last season.

When asked about his side’s injury situation ahead of the game at Ashton Gate, Woodgate said: “George Friend is touch and go again, Hayden Coulson isn’t fit yet, he’ll be back after the international break.”

“George has got a quad injury from last season, there’s a bit of scar tissue in there which has been released now, hopefully he’ll be onwards and upwards from now.”

Boro could also welcome back defender Dael Fry into the starting XI after the 21-year-old returned to the bench from a hamstring injury against Millwall last weekend.

“Dael was in the squad and has had another upgrade of a weeks’ training,” added Woodgate. “He’s been really good in training.”