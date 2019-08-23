Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate names FOUR Boro youngsters who WON'T leave on loan this summer
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate isn’t looking to loan out the club’s younger players this summer due to a lack of numbers in his senior squad.
Championship clubs are no longer able to sign players this month following the August 8 deadline, yet League One and League Two clubs can still bring in players, on loan and permanently, until September 2.
Woodgate has previously said he wants the younger players in his squad to gain more game time in the lower leagues, yet Boro’s lack of senior members has altered their approach.
When asked if many more players will be going out on loan this summer, Woodgate said: “With how thin we are, it will be touch and go who goes out.
“Connor Malley won’t be going out on loan, no way. Stephen Walker no chance. Nathan Wood, no way. Aynsley Pears is number two keeper at the minute, we can’t be loaning him out.”
European clubs can also sign players until September 2, yet Woodgate is hopeful none of Boro’s senior players will depart before the deadline.
“If someone does go we’d like to replace them,” added Woodgate, who admitted he would have liked to bring in a couple more players this summer. “We can with free transfers, players who aren’t contracted to clubs.
“Lets see if someone goes, if someone goes we’ll have to try to replace them or even build on the squad we’ve got now.”