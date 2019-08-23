Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate provides injury update ahead of Millwall clash
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says captain George Friend is touch and go ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Millwall at the Riverside.
The 31-year-old defender missed Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Wigan after suffering a recurrence of the thigh injury which kept him out for a large part of pre-season.
Left-back Hayden Coulson remains out, though, while defender Dael Fry will be in the squad to face the Lions following a hamstring injury which has kept him out since April.
“George is touch and go. Hayden Coulson isn't fit for the game. We're really light,” said Woodgate when asked about injuries.
“It's a pity we couldn't get a couple more in in the window but that's how it is. We're on the back of a win so we're full of confidence.”
“I've got full confidence in my squad and the players I've got. The Championship is relentless.”