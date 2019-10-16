Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate provides injury update on first-team trio ahead of West Brom clash
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says left-back Hayden Coulson will play for the club’s under-23 side against Reading on Friday night.
Coulson, 21, has been sidelined since August with a thigh issue but is making progress with his recovery.
Boro captain George Friend has also been absent in recent weeks following surgery but isn’t expected to return for another few weeks.
Striker Rudy Gestede has also been struggling with a hamstring issue which the club are assessing.
When asked about injuries ahead of Saturday’s home game against top of the table West Brom, Woodgate said: “Friend will be three or four weeks. Hayden Coulson will play in the under-23s game on Friday night and Rudy has a hamstring issue which we're looking at."
The absence of Coulson and Friend has been felt significantly and Woodgate has elected to move Ryan Shotton to left-back in recent weeks.