Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate provides update on forgotten man ahead of Sheffield Wednesday meeting
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate hopes striker Rudy Gestede will be able to join up with the squad later this week.
The towering frontman has been absent recently after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty earlier this month.
But Woodgate hopes Gestede, 30, will be available again soon, especially as Boro have a lack of options up front.
“Rudy Gestede is looking to join in on Sunday,” said Woodgate ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday. “Hayden (Coulson) is looking at the West Brom game and Geroge (Friend) is still some time away.”
Woodgate will have Jonny Howson available to face the Owls after the 30-year-old returned to the bench against Cardiff last week, just eight days after undergoing hernia surgery.
“He came knocking on my door and he said 'I'm fit’,” replied Woodgate when asked about Howson.
“That'll do for me, that's the type of player I want at this football club, players who, when they are not 100 per cent fit come and knock on my door and say, 'Listen, I'm not 100 per cent right but I'll give it my all', and that's the type of player I've got and I can rely on him.”
Woodgate will come up against former Boro boss Garry Monk on Saturday and is expecting a tough game against the Owls.
“Since the new manager came in they've been on a good run,” said Woodgate. “I watched them against Huddersfield live, I watched that game, I thought they were very good and they've got some special players in their team.”